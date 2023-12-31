Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 266 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $234,000. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. 21,346,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,218,064. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

