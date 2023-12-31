Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,355. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

