Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. The stock had a trading volume of 517,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,839. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.