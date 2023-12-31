Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,600 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.45%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

