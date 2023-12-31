Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

BATS HYDB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,026 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

