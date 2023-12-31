Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 9,258.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 960,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

