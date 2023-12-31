Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock remained flat at $36.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,600,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

