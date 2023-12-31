Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.88. The stock had a trading volume of 860,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

