Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 202 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,882. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

