Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 4.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $143.64. 278,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,068. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $144.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

