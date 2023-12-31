Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,330 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 2,507,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.