Armor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 67,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after buying an additional 1,423,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,934,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,904,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,689,000 after buying an additional 609,651 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 1,188,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,757. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

