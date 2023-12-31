Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,264 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,870. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

