Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.26% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTRB. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 793,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 254,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTRB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 25,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

