Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. 584,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,819. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

