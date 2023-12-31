Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 1,913 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.36% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,517 shares. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $272.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

