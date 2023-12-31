Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF comprises 2.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 1.82% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPEU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. 7,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

