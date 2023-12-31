iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Cut by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 323.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.46. 644,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,996. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.