Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $61.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 18.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $61,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.52. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.