Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,421. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.