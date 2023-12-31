SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,245 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,568,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 6,755,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,056. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

