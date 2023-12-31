CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.