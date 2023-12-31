Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

