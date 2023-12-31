FantasyGold (FGC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $153.65 Million

FantasyGold (FGC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002622 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $153.65 million and $148.14 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.10018065 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

