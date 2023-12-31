ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $798,803.20

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $798,803.20 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00066803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00050989 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

