SATS (1000SATS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $89.37 Million

SATS (1000SATS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. SATS has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $89.37 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SATS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SATS has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SATS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00079267 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $90,376,212.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unisat.io/brc20/sats.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SATS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SATS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SATS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.