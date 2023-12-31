Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.07. 2,905,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.