Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

