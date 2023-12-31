Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,421 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.57 and a 200-day moving average of $545.21. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

