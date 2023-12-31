Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,838 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for about 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.28. 1,834,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.