Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 4.5% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 625,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,929. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

