Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,511,000 after buying an additional 12,340,196 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,382,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 136,596 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 322,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,385 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTD remained flat at $24.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,915. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

