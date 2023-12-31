55,352 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,521. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

