ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 79.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 8.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA UGL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,627. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $68.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

