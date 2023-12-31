Innova Wealth Partners Sells 18,504 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

EWJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. 7,236,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,251. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

