iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,620 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 7.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners owned about 1.16% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBMF. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter.

DBMF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,287. The stock has a market cap of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

