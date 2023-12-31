Trellis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,744 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $40.91. 2,356,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,942. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

