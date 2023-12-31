Trellis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. 1,464,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,628. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.