Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVOG traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,775. The company has a market cap of $808.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.31 and a 1-year high of $99.50.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
