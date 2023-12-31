Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $667,000 Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. 27,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,030. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

