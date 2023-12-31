Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 74,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 13,695,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

