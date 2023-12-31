Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $288.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

