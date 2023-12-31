Cavalier Investments LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 55,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 57,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. 6,899,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

