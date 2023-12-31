Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0885 on Major Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $509,190.69 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,868 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,867.99003 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08695582 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $439,152.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

