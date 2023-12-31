Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. 554,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

