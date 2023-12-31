Sui (SUI) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Sui has a total market capitalization of $835.45 million and approximately $174.77 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sui has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,262,463 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,033,262,462.9330767 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.81098826 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $168,373,969.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

