Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 348,710 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,710 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $312,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. 3,860,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

