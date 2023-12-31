Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in December

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESKYF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,242. Eskay Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Energy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.