China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
CHOLF stock remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
