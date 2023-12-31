China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

CHOLF stock remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

Featured Articles

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

