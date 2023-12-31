James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 133.1% in December

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 133.1% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

James River Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.24. 1,519,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. James River Group has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of James River Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 415.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 271,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,833.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JRVR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JRVR

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.